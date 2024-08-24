Tragedy in a small town in the province of Pistoia where a little girl of just 8 years old he lost his life following a respiratory crisis. Neither the timely assistance of 118 nor the hospitalization in pediatric intensive care were sufficient to save the life of this little angel.

family vacation; photo from archive

A real tragedy happened in Monsummano Terme in the province of Pistoia where a little girl of only 8 years old left this world. The little girl Rose Adele Mennitto she died alone 8 years old following a respiratory problem. The little girl lived with her parents and brother in the small town of Pistoia and it was in her home that the drama began.

The beginning of respiratory crisis

On Tuesday, August 20, the little girl and her family were getting ready to leave for their summer vacation. Suddenly Pink Adele she began to have difficulty breathing and, since she already suffered from asthma, her parents immediately alerted the paramedics. Once they arrived on site, the 118 nurses assessed the situation and also alerted the medical car with the doctor. Once the little girl was stabilized and made safe, the paramedics from the emergency rescue team deemed it necessary to transport her to the hospital. In fact, during the paramedics’ maneuvers Pink Adele she had gotten significantly worse and lost consciousness.

Asthma inhaler; images from the archive

Hospitalization

Once you get to the Saint James of Pistoia Rosa’s health conditions had further worsened and a second transfer to the hospital was necessary Meyer of Florence. In the second hospital Rosa Adele was immediately admitted to intensive care to try to block and reverse the respiratory crisis. After two days of hospitalization, the August 22ndthe little girl of just 8 years old passed away. A pain that destroyed the family and the small community of Monsummano Terme that gathers around the family.

Oxygen; image from archive

In order to better clarify the causes of the little girl’s death, an investigation has been orderedautopsy so as to shed light on the matter. While waiting for the autopsy, the funeral cannot be held, but the little girl has been placed in the farewell chapels of the Pubblica Assistenza di Monsummano.