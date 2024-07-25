A 5-year-old girl drowned in the pool of the Molino Rosso hotel in Imola. The tragedy occurred late yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, July 24, when the pool was very crowded.

Seeing the little girl sinking under the water, some swimmers called the lifeguard, who dived in and recovered the body. The emergency services were immediately alerted, but the little girl’s conditions immediately appeared very serious.

For many minutes, the 118 paramedics who rushed to the scene tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful. The little girl was taken by helicopter to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, where she was declared dead in the evening.

The victim, an Italian of Albanian family, lived in a nearby village in the Santerno valley. She was in the hotel pool with her mother.

The Carabinieri of the local company are reconstructing the context of the tragedy, listening to the numerous witnesses, also to understand how it was possible that no one noticed in time the tragedy that was taking place.

