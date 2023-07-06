An 8-year-old girl died on Thursday, and six other children and two adults were injured after a Land Rover crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, in southwest London, said the London Metropolitan Police (Met).



The authorities continue the investigation to establish the circumstances of the event but They have ruled out that “it is an act of terrorism”.

Agents received a call for “a serious collision” at 8:45 GMT today at the Camp Road in Wimbledonwhere the annual tennis tournament is held.

After receiving the alert, the agents and the London ambulance service went to the scene.

the news network skynews showed images taken from a helicopter In which a Land Rover 4X4 with a damaged front end is seen in the garden of the private school for girls, where there were several tables.

woman arrested

A woman over 40 years old has been arrested for causing the girl’s death after colliding his vehicle against the female primary school, the London Metropolitan Police (Met) reported on Thursday.

In its last part, the Met specified that the driver of the Land Rover, who remained at the scene, has been arrested for allegedly “causing death by dangerous driving.”

According to local deputy Stephen Hammond, the woman who was driving the vehicle lives in this affluent neighborhood.

In parallel, eight other people, including six children, have been injured in the accident, without knowing its severity for the moment.

According to the medium The Guardian, a spokesman for the London ambulance service said it had dispatched 15 ambulances to the scene. Similarly, the presence of firefighters at the school was also a fact.

The Met reported that several people were injured when a Land Rover crashed into Camp Road Elementary School.

This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family, friends and everyone affected.

“This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends and with all the people affected” by what happened, the Chief Detective Clair Kelland, Commander of the Met in South West London.

He also stated that the Met will remain on the scene and will continue the investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With information from AFP and EFE