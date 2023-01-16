Colombia.- Three people were killed after a shooting in Valle del Cauca, in Colombia; among the victims was an 8-year-old girl.
Armed subjects attacked two young people who lost their lives, in the shooting a girl was shot and was transferred to a medical center but unfortunately she lost her life.
The authorities detailed that the shooting occurred on the outskirts of a house located in the Ciudadela neighborhood.
The shooting occurred when two young men went down the street and at that moment the gunmen attacked. An 8-year-old girl was on the first floor of the house, who was shot.
Elements of hallucinogenic substances were found at the scene of the events, reported Colonel Éver Yovanni Gómez, commander of the Valle del Cauca Police.
