Highlights: Eight-year-old student hatches her own kidnapping plot to avoid homework

During the investigation, when the open pole blew up, the policemen lost their senses, the family was also shocked

A businessman had reported that his eight-year-old daughter had been kidnapped.

Meerut

In Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, an eight-year-old girl took such a cunning move to avoid homework, after hearing that the police swelled their hands and feet. Not only this, family members were also stunned. The police kept their action secretly after hiding the incident for several hours. When he got success and the fact was known, the police officers were shocked. The eight-year-old student created a drama of kidnapping and rape to escape homework, which shattered the senses of the family as well as police officers.

A businessman resident of Posh Colony called the control room on Wednesday night and informed that his eight-year-old daughter had been kidnapped. Officers rushed to the businessman’s house on notice of the kidnapping and rape of an eight-year-old girl. On reaching home, the police inquired about the incident. The businessman told the police that his daughter had left the house for tuition in the evening and is missing. The businessman said that he came to know that two youngsters had taken his daughter Kea in the car and taken her somewhere. After this, the police started scanning the CCTV cameras on all the paths of the colony. After being upset for hours, it was revealed that the girl was at her grandmother’s house. When the girl was informed about the girl’s grandmother’s house, the police also reached there.

… then family apologized

According to the police, the girl first described the incident of kidnapping and rape but later said that the homework she had received in tuition could not be completed. For this reason, he made the story of his kidnapping and rape. Inspector Brajesh Kumar Sharma says that the girl herself went to her grandmother to escape from homework. Later, the family also apologized to the police for this act of the child.