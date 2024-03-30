Home page World

The girl is said to have been violently sucked in by the pool's current system. (Symbolic image) © Chromorange/imago

A family vacation in Texas ends in a nightmare: the 8-year-old daughter dies while swimming; probably due to third-party negligence. Her body was found “distorted”.

Houston – In the USA, a family wanted to spend a relaxing short trip in Houston (Texas). Especially for the sake of their daughter, who loves swimming, the family went to a hotel with a pool. Of all things, this was the 8-year-old girl's downfall: she wanted to go swimming and never returned.

Girl dies while swimming: There is said to have been a problem with the water flow in the pool

The girl was reported missing around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. She had previously been swimming “with other family members in a lazy river-style swimming pool” at the DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Brookhollow Hotel, police said. She was finally found dead “in a large pipe in the pool area” around 11:30 p.m. Houston police said. Authorities have said they will “further investigate the incident.” Just recently there was a deadly holiday drama in South Tyrol in which a 16-year-old girl died.

The family now plans to take legal action against the hotel. In one Attorney's statement He pointed out that there was “a problem with the water flow” in the pool. This problem resulted in the child being “forcibly pulled into the pool’s current system.” The incident, which took place on Saturday, was described as “horrific” by the lawyer. He added, “Her poor little body was twisted.”

Family “demands justice” – pool accident could have been prevented

The 8-year-old, according to the lawsuit, had a fondness for “swimming.” Her mother had booked hotel accommodation “so she could swim with her family for a day.” After the tragic incident, the family was “devastated,” the lawyer emphasized. He added: “We are demanding justice because this could have been avoided.” When the swimming pool was inspected, it was discovered that a cover on the suction pipe was partially missing.

Recovering the eight-year-old girl's body required rescue workers to “break open” the concrete pipe. A family representative told the Washington Post in a conversation with: “It took the fire department 13 hours to remove her body from the pipe.” A lot of time was lost.

A Hilton spokesman expressed deep sadness in a statement, saying the company was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young girl at the DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Brookhollow.” Nevertheless, the hotel distanced itself from any liability and emphasized that the hotel is “independently owned and operated by a third party.”

The family is seeking at least $1 million in damages following the pool accident

The family plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the hotel, its parent company Hilton Worldwide Holdings and the hotel's local operator, Unique Crowne Hospitality. She accuses the operator of “gross negligence”. Through a temporary court order, the family is seeking to ensure that the pool area is secured and that there is no longer any further risk. Additionally, the family is seeking at least $1 million in damages, according to the lawsuit.

