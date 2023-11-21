The 8-year-old boy complained of a severe toothache. The doctors always treated him for this. However, when they discovered what he was suffering from, it was too late for him

A dramatic story that makes us reflect on how important it is not to underestimate any health disorder in our children. A 8 year old boy with toothache he complained about an annoyance that everyone underestimated, even the doctors. But when they diagnose what he really has, it’s too late for him. He had a tumor in his brain and spine.

Ethan Adams lived in South Shields, in England. One day the boy woke up and started complaining of a terrible toothache. His parents took him to a dentist. His mother even got angry with him because she thought it was because he didn’t brush his teeth properly.

The dentist discovered that he also had some swelling in the oral cavity, probably caused by a tooth infection. Despite the drug treatment, the swelling showed no sign of decreasing. In fact, it grew more and more. And everyone was worried.

Seeing that the drugs didn’t work, the parents took the child to the hospital. And it was there that doctors discovered that he had several tumors in his brain and spine. It wasn’t a tooth infection at all, but a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

The rare form of cancer affects 55 children in the UK every year: it manifests itself with swelling and nodules that can manifest throughout the body. Ethan’s father said in an interview that their world fell apart because the cancer had already spread.

8-year-old boy with toothache discovers he has a rare form of neoplasm

Doctors immediately began a treatment plan with chemotherapy and radiation therapy. After nine months of treatment, Ethan lost his life at just 9 years old. His parents were shocked and even took it out on the doctors.

Photo source from Pixabay

In their opinion, the treatments offered to Ethan were embarrassing and outdated. For this reason they started a fundraiser in the boy’s name to finance the research.