8-Year-Old Boy Gets Out of Dad’s Moving Van, Run Over by Parent

An eight-year-old boy died this afternoon on the outskirts of Perugiahit by the van driven by his father. According to what has been learned, the child was with his parents and siblings in the vehicle, which stopped in a parking lot in Sant’Andrea delle Fratte, a commercial area on the outskirts of Perugia.

While the vehicle was moving again, the little boy would have opened the door and would have gotten out of the moving van. He would have then lost his balance, ending up being crushed, without his father having time to do anything. The rescue efforts were useless. Investigations by the local police.