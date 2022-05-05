An 8-year-old boy was recognized by NASA for discovering a possible asteroid in the solar system. Despite Nicolas Dumont’s story being similar to that of the movie Armageddon, there is no indication that the celestial body could threaten life on Earth. Son of amateur astronomer Gilberto Dumont, Nicolas is passionate about stargazing and astronomical studies.

The astronomy prodigy observed images captured by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC/NASA Partner) telescopes when he noticed a movement of a star that was preliminarily classified as an asteroid.

+ SpaceX ready to launch its latest crew to the ISS for NASA

The discovery was sent to NASA on April 14. On April 27, Nicolas already received the certificate of recognition. From now on, scientists will analyze the celestial body to verify if it is really an asteroid and finally trace its route. Although the story looks like the movie Armageddon, so far there is no indication that an asteroid is heading towards Earth.

Nicolas Dumont is part of the team at the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory, which is enrolled in the “Asteroid Hunting” program of the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Team members are trained and supervised by amateur astronomer Gilberto Dumont and have their findings analyzed and reviewed before being reported to NASA’s IASC.

The International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC/NASA Partner) is a citizen science program provided by NASA that provides astronomical data to citizen scientists around the world. One of the goals is to keep a constant monitoring of the stars to map asteroids that may impact terrestrial life.

