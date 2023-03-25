Eli Hill was playing basketball in his home, but the backboard detached from the post and hit him: he was only 8 years old

The story of the little one Eli Hill it broke the heart of the entire web world. He died forever at the age of 8, while he was playing in his home.

It was a normal day for the family of Eli Hill, who live in Corbin, Kentucky. The 8 year old was playing basketball. Suddenly, he took one footstool, to be able to get better to the basket and dunk. Unfortunately, in a few moments something happened that no one could have predicted.

The backboard has detached from the post and it’s landed on the baby’s chestcausing him serious injuries. Unfortunately no one could do anything to save it, it is off forever a only 8 years old.

His parents, Adam and Ashley HillThey were shocked and immediately called for help.

News that quickly spread among the community, throwing many people into despair. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has released a sad message and sent affection and closeness to Eli’s family.

Our community mourns the loss of this special 8-year-old boy, Eli Hill, who passed away this week after a tragic accident. Everyone prays for his family, his school and our community. He was one of a kind of him and will be missed by all. His family has asked us to let you know that someone has set up a fake fundraising account. They want us to know that, at this heartbreaking time, they have not launched any GoFoundMe pages. People are really cruel.

After the fall, Eli was rushed to the hospital, where doctors tried to do what you can. Unfortunately, he died shortly after within the walls of the health facility.

The coroner highlighted how cause of death the traumas and wounds sustained on the chest, following the fall of the board.