ROME. Tragedy at the Terme di Cretone, in the Palombara Sabina area, in the province of Rome: an eight-year-old boy died in the late afternoon after being sucked into the drain of one of the three swimming pools while cleaning and emptying work was in progress. The baths are open to the public from 9.30 to 18.30 and from 21 to 24 only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the accident would have occurred right at the time of closing. Some of the people who were present in the spa saw the child fall into the tub and tried to pull him out but risked being sucked in too. The divers of the Rome unit of the fire brigade recovered the child’s body, while the Monterotondo carabinieri are handling the investigations, who will have to establish why maintenance had begun although there were still customers. The Tivoli prosecutor’s office will now have to await the report on the accident. The little one was with his parents who would be in shock and not yet able to explain the dynamics of the accident. The thermal baths are located about 30 kilometers from Rome. They have three large swimming pools, fed by continuous exchange, from which calcium-sulphurous water flows at a temperature of about 23 degrees. The sulphurous thermal water has been known since ancient times for its therapeutic and cosmetic properties but since 1987 they have been recognized by the Ministry of Health. It is not the first accident involving a child. On 10 July 2021, 8-year-old Edoardo almost died in one of the tanks: he was saved by Michele Maiellari, a pulmonologist at the Acquaviva delle Fonti hospital. The little one was recovered by the lifeguards and the doctor saved him with CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the edge of the pool. During the summer there were many victims of drowning. In July, two babies died in garden pools. Ecaterina, who died in Casaltone, a hamlet in the municipality of Parma, was only a year and a half old. The little girl was with her sister in the backyard when she ended up with her head under the water. The attempts to resuscitate and rush two-year-old Francesco to the hospital were also useless. On the evening of July 3, he died in the swimming pool set up by his family in the garden of the house in Sant’Antonio di Mercadello, in the Novi di Modena area. Maybe he fell into the water to retrieve a toy: his father found out, who was away for a few moments. In June, however, another two-year-old boy died after falling into his home swimming pool, in None, in the province of Turin. And also in June, a 3-year-old German boy hospitalized urgently after falling into a swimming pool in Lazise died at the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona. At the end of May, a three-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in the Centocella area in Rome: the little boy would have moved away from the family with whom he was attending a party and would have passed a fence and then reached the swimming pool.