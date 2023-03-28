Tragedy at the Antonio De Curtis Institute of Sant’Antonio Abate, on the Lattari Mountains, in the province of Naples. Giovanni, an 8-year-old boy, died in front of his classmates, the students of the III C, during physical education class. Help arrived promptly from nearby Castellammare di Stabia, but unfortunately the prolonged attempts at resuscitation were useless. Giovanni was lying on the ground and was no longer breathing. The body, as usual, was seized and the prosecutor who has opened an investigation will order the autopsy.

It is not excluded that the child had a heart anomaly, a cardiac malformation. At that moment the child was not doing gymnastics, but small physical activities as part of the Coni class sport project, and four times a week he played five-a-side football.