Monday, April 3, 2023
8-year-old boy died after falling from the 22nd floor of the building where he lived

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2023
in World
8-year-old boy died after falling from the 22nd floor of the building where he lived


child falls from building

Chili

Chili

The building did not have meshes or preventive security elements.

A child died last weekend after falling from the 22nd floor of a building in Chile. According to information given by local media, the little boy was alone in the house when he fell into the void.

The minor’s parents were on the roof of the same building chatting with some friends when the tragedy occurred.

(Keep reading: What implications does death of Russian military blogger at war in Ukraine have?).

“Based on preliminary information that we handle, it falls from the 22nd floor to the sidewalk. At that moment, the janitor notifies the parents, who were on the terrace, and personnel from the Fire Department and the SAMU quickly arrived, who verified the death”, indicated one of the men who attended the emergency.

After being informed of the news, the minor’s parents were in shock and had to be treated by emergency personnel.

After carrying out the inspection of the house, the authorities determined that this address did not have the security measures to prevent falls, that is, the security mesh.

Meanwhile, the authorities are carrying out the respective investigations to clarify the events that led to the death of this minor.

Pamela Avendano
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

