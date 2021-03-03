Eight people were injured in a white weapon attack, Tuesday evening, in southern Sweden.

Police described the stabbing attack, which took place in the city of Vitalland, as a possible terrorist crime.

The injured were injured when a man attacked them with a knife and was later detained by the police.

The suspect was described by the police as a twenty-year-old man. It was not clear what kind of wounds he sustained while he was receiving treatment in a hospital under police surveillance.

The crime was initially classified as an attempted murder. But it was later classified as a suspected terrorist operation.