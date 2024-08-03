The Department of Education and Knowledge called on parents to determine their level of satisfaction with the schools’ communication with them through eight means of communication, with the aim of supporting and enhancing the communication mechanism during the next academic year, noting that schools are encouraged to communicate effectively with them through a range of opportunities to participate in aspects of school life.

The communication methods identified by the department included SMS, social media, emails, the parents’ application or portal, the website, WhatsApp groups, virtual seminars, in addition to the events it organizes. Knowing the opinions of students’ parents about the ways the school communicates with them helps in understanding their needs and the challenges they face, and developing solutions to enhance their participation in their children’s education.

The department stressed the need for school principals and staff to realise the importance of the role of parents in developing the student’s educational capabilities, and for the school to clarify the number and content of communications and correspondence that it is scheduled to conduct with parents, using various methods and means, including periodic school bulletins, telephone calls, text messages, e-mails, letters, electronic portals, and face-to-face meetings, noting the need for the school to encourage teachers to communicate with parents when necessary to discuss academic and behavioural issues that arise in classrooms or in other places related to the school and its activities.

The department obliged schools to clarify the methods of communicating with students’ parents regarding their children’s results, achievements and academic performance by holding regular introductory meetings about the school’s curriculum, teaching methodology, assessments, school tests, and supporting the parent in the student’s learning at home, while clarifying the opportunities available to parents to visit the school and meet the principal, heads of teaching staff and teachers concerned with their children’s education, and showing them the opportunities available to participate in school activities, informing them of the school’s policies and related procedures, and ensuring that they obtain them easily and continuously, with the necessity of keeping a comprehensive record of the communication processes with them and their participation.

She stressed the need for schools to encourage parents to actively participate in periodic meetings, school evenings, and extracurricular activities organized by schools, such as scientific, cultural, social, sports, and artistic events, and to volunteer in events such as the National Day celebrations, graduation ceremonies, and similar activities and events, in addition to participating in other school activities, such as parents’ councils and committees formed by the school’s board of trustees, in addition to enhancing their active participation in their children’s education to ensure that they attend school on time, complete their homework, and remain informed of their progress.

Parents of students stressed the importance of strengthening communication between them and the school during the upcoming academic year, and the procedures for building positive relationships between the two sides, in addition to creating opportunities, programs and events that make them real participants in school activities, and providing them with the opportunity to volunteer at the school and help them follow up on their children’s achievements outside of school.

Parents attributed the reasons for the lack of interaction with schools and the lack of interest in attending meetings to the weak efforts made by schools to build bridges of communication with them, the nature of the work of many of them, the failure to adequately activate the role of parents’ councils, weak communication between home and school, in addition to the deep-rooted idea that these meetings are useless and that their results and outcomes are not implemented, in addition to the schools’ focus on the negatives and neglect of the positives for the student, indicating that these reasons increase the weakness of communication and the educational relationship between the two parties.

Students’ parents’ rights

The Department of Education and Knowledge has confirmed that all parents have the right to be informed about the daily life at the school and its objectives.

She said that the school must secure the rights of parents, including protecting the privacy of their children, obtaining regular reports on student progress, meeting with the student’s teachers at least twice during the school year to discuss the student’s academic and behavioral performance, visiting the classrooms in which their children study at least once during the school year, after informing the school principal and obtaining his approval, obtaining information about the distribution of their children in the classroom, and their right to provide written consent to the proposed arrangements, in addition to reviewing school policies that affect parents and their children, such as the student behavior policy, attendance policy, and tuition fees.