Ahmed Abed – Abu Dhabi:

The country’s digital government stated in a report that a residence visa for foreigners is issued after they enter the UAE legally through entry permits, and allows them to live or work for certain periods of up to 10 years, depending on the type of visa.

It has identified eight different types of visas that allow entry to the Emirates for different periods, namely: Golden residency, residency in the Emirates for work, residency for remote work, blue residency visa, residency for retired expatriates, residency for business establishment, residency to study in the Emirates, residency visa for family members

She pointed out that the validity of the residence visa varies depending on its type and also according to the guarantor. There is a visa issued for a period of one year, two years, 3 years, 5 years, or 10 years, as is the case with the golden residence visa.

She pointed out that according to recent updates in the policies for issuing residence visas, a residence visa can be issued for a period of five years and ten years for specific categories and according to certain conditions.

The residence visa for family members expires when the residence of the head of the family or the guarantor expires, and the residence is considered automatically terminated or invalid if the holder stays outside the country for a period of more than 180 days. As for holders of golden residency, they are exempt from this condition, as they can stay outside the country for any period, and the length of the period does not lead to cancellation of residency.

She stated that to issue a residence visa for the first time or renew it, an individual who has reached the age of 18 and above must undergo a medical fitness examination determined by the state, in order to prove his health fitness.

It identified seven advantages in obtaining residency in the UAE, where a resident of the country with a valid residency visa can benefit from the following facilities:

Open a bank account

Enjoy financial facilities

Apply for a driving license

Access to government health services and health insurance

Registering children in public and private schools

Work and investment

Traveling to certain destinations without a prior visa or with a visa on arrival (please check with the embassy of the foreign country you wish to travel to).