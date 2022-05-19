Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club announced the organization of the 28th Abu Dhabi Chess Festival from 16 to 26 August, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and includes 8 international competitions approved by the International Federation of the Game.

The classic chess festival is returning for the first time since the start of the Corona pandemic, as it was absent in last year’s edition, which competed with the “snatcher” system, and its participants are waiting for valuable financial prizes, while participation in it depends on the players obtaining the international number from the International Federation through their national federations before participating. .

The festival includes the Abu Dhabi Challenge Championship, which is held between players from the former world champions, in the game on the fast and flash chess system, and the names will be announced later, and the Masters Championship on the classic chess system of nine rounds, one round per day, and participation in it is limited to international players. International rank holders 2200 points and above, in addition to the players invited by the organizing committee whose rating exceeds 2650 points, in which 16 prizes are presented to the top ten winners and for the best result of three players whose international rating is less than 2400 and three prizes for the best result of three participations in the women’s category.

The third event within the festival is the Open Championship, which is held in the classic chess system of nine rounds, one round per day, and participation in it is limited to international players with an international rating of 2200 and below, and prizes are presented to the top ten winners, for the best results of three players rated below 1700, and for the best three results Non-international ranked players and for the top three results.

There is the Junior Championships, 16 years and under, based on the classic chess system. It consists of nine rounds, one round per day. Participation in it is limited to international players aged 16 years and under, and 21 prizes have been allocated to it, in addition to the 11-round Blitz Chess Championship, which takes place on one day and participates in it. International players only, and 4 prizes are allocated to it. The family chess tournament on the fast chess system is held over two days, and players who belong to the same family participate, provided that one of them is the father or the mother, and three prizes are presented.

A show chess tournament was dedicated to take place in one day, and participation in it is limited to invited players only, where one of the heroes of the game plays against 50 players at the same time, which symbolizes the number of years of the union. National Service recruits and health service workers, and the prizes for the top three holders will be awarded.