Mexico.- There are still a few months left for the cold end of Mexico after the start of summer in March, which is why the respiratory diseases They will still be a recurring theme.

For this reason, on this occasion we have brought you a series of recommendations so that you can face the temperatures without getting sick.

The following recommendations were issued by the Federal Civil Protection Secretariat who were in charge of listing 10 recommendations by which you can protect your health and that of those around you from the risk that exists due to low temperatures.

Dress in layers: One of the options to protect ourselves from the cold is to dress in layers, covering ourselves with various clothes that help us maintain body heat.

drink hot liquids that maintain your body temperature.

that maintain your body temperature. Eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C; such as orange, lemon, guava, strawberries, plums, peppers, broccoli, among others.

Drink a lot of water, since good hydration helps the body better regulate its temperature.

Outdoors, use a scarf to cover your mouth and nose.

. Avoid frequent temperature changes.

Use heating sparingly so that the temperature changes with the outside are not sudden.

Pay attention to girls, boys and adult people.

Support people on the streets who need shelter and care in the face of low temperatures.

According to National Metereological Service, during the winter season 2022-2023, in Mexico, at least 51 cold fronts which will generate a significant drop in temperatures.

So far, 27 cold fronts have been registered in Mexico, which have generated temperatures of up to zero degrees in the north and south of the country.