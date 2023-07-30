Doctors have warned of the danger of exposure to direct sunlight for long periods at peak times, especially during days that witness a rise in temperatures, noting that exposure to high temperatures causes fluid loss and dehydration, which affects basic body functions and leads to health problems, most notably heat cramps and exhaustion. Heatstroke, and heatstroke, which is an emergency medical condition in which the body is unable to adjust and control its temperature.

And they identified eight ways to avoid heat-related diseases, which are wearing loose clothes, wearing sunglasses, applying protective creams, drinking plenty of fluids, not taking medications that increase dehydration, not using the car without air conditioning, avoiding open spaces, and exercising outdoors. Closed and air-conditioned places.

In detail, doctors in government and private hospitals: Ahmed Al-Sayed, Hussein Abdel-Latif, and Aya Shousha confirmed that the normal body temperature is 37 degrees Celsius, regardless of the temperature around it, as the body works to adjust and control its temperature through the natural feedback system, and when The outside temperature rises. The body tries to cool itself to maintain its normal temperature. The brain sends a signal to the blood vessels, sweat glands, and muscles to ask for help in lowering the temperature. The blood vessels begin to dilate to allow blood to flow near the surface of the skin, allowing the body to lower the temperature. Internal heat, by sending the reduced heat out of the body, the skin also begins to sweat and water evaporates from it, which removes heat from the skin and creates a cooling effect.

The doctors pointed to the top 10 diseases caused by high temperatures, including skin rash, itching, muscle spasm, swelling, rapid breathing, fainting and exhaustion caused by heat, and heatstroke, which is an emergency medical condition in which the body suffers when it is unable to adjust and control its temperature, in addition to To an increase in the level of stress and depression resulting from the inability to go out to practice outdoor activities, especially for those who are accustomed to it.

They warned of the dangers of heatstroke, as it is a dangerous condition, whose symptoms include a high body temperature and a change in behavior, such as feeling restless, loss of concentration, lack of sweating, nausea, redness of the skin, rapid breathing, rapid heart rate and headache, and requires contacting emergency services to obtain health services. The injured person is in a cool place to rest and drink fluids to rehydrate the body, in addition to trying to reduce the body temperature by using cold water, air conditioner, fan, or ice cubes, or placing towels wet with cold water on the head, neck, and armpits.

They pointed out that heat stress occurs due to prolonged high temperatures, which results in the loss of more water and nutrients without adequate compensation. The symptoms are fever, weakness, and muscle spasms, with the skin appearing in a dull gray color. They emphasized the need to drink water, wear light and comfortable clothes, take a cold shower, and go to the doctor if symptoms persist for more than an hour or worsen.

While the Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Dr. Mai Muhammad, warned that high temperatures may negatively affect pregnant women, especially since the pregnant woman’s body temperature is higher than normal, as a result of hormonal changes accompanying pregnancy, and the high temperature may cause her to lose part of her fluids. The body exposes it to dehydration and stress, which may negatively affect the fetus, and may cause premature birth due to lack of fluid around the fetus.

Doctors identified eight ways to avoid high-temperature diseases, including wearing loose-fitting clothes to reduce body temperature, protecting the skin from sunlight by wearing sunglasses, applying sunscreens with a minimum sun protection factor of 15, and drinking plenty of fluids. Fluids to help the body sweat and keep it cool, and beware of taking medications that increase the risk of dehydration or may affect the cooling mechanism in the body, by consulting a doctor.

Ways to avoid high temperature diseases included staying away from using a closed car without air conditioning, which could lead to high temperature diseases and severe health repercussions, as well as avoiding open spaces during peak hours, and replacing exercise in open spaces with a gym. In addition to paying attention to the symptoms that may appear on the body, such as cramps, headaches, difficulty breathing, dizziness, vertigo, or fatigue, which are warning signs of heat exhaustion or other diseases related to high temperature.

Dermatologist Dr. Chris Zakher indicated that common summer diseases appear with sweat and heat, which are fungal infections in the form of small spots, white, brown or pink in color, pointing out that in summer skin diseases spread due to high air temperature and humidity. Severe, where the face and palms are quickly affected by heat, due to their direct exposure to sunlight, along with the rest of the body that is exposed to inflammation and redness due to heat and friction.

