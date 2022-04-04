So you are about to send in your application for the school year ahead. A whole set of new experiences and opportunities are there for the taking. But so is a mountain of homework. Anyone writing a college entry essay knows how daunting putting pen to paper can be.

If you are getting ready to throw your hat into the ring, there are some things you can do to make sure you have an advantage over your classmates. We outline the top eight steps you should follow when writing your college entry essay.

It’s Your Story

Your college essay should be like one of your highlights—short and sweet with a little bit of personal flair. As you write your essay, remember that it is not just about sharing facts about yourself. It is also an opportunity to paint pictures in admissions officers’ minds and show them who you are.

There is no need to work hard to impress anyone with your accomplishments. However, make an effort to share your personality through humor or something personal. Show us why you are a good fit for the school you are applying to.

Start Early

You cannot just sit down and write an essay for the first time in your life one night before it is due. It takes a lot of thinking, planning, drafting, and rewriting. The sooner you start, the better the result will be.

Make a List of Your Strengths and Weaknesses First

If you know yourself well, you will have no problem with this exercise. If not, talk to your friends, parents, and teachers to get some perspective on what they think your best qualities are. Knowing your strengths will help you focus on what to write about (and how to write about it). Knowing your weaknesses will help you avoid including everything in your essay. There is no way you can do them all justice.

Focus on One Topic Per Essay

Pick the most exciting thing you have done recently and write about that. Do not try to cover everything. Do not even cover everything about that one thing. It is better to do one thing well than several things poorly.

Giving different stories and accomplishments in your essay makes it wordy. Stick to one significant achievement that showcases your entire personality.

Brainstorm

If you know what you want to major in, a great way to start is by looking for ideas and inspiration in those fields. For example, if you have your heart set on being an essay writer or writing books in any capacity, look for literature books.

Find articles written by essay writers working in the field of your choice. Also, recommend organizations that might offer internships or volunteer opportunities.

Write Down Your Goals, Dreams, and Aspirations

Writing down goals will help you build on them as you write your college essay. As a result, your essay will have a much stronger personal statement than if you try to “wing it.” Your goals and aspirations might change between now and when you are a senior in high school. For now, write down anything that comes to mind, even if it sounds silly or farfetched.

Write Your First Draft

Once you have all of your ideas organized and feel you have enough information to discuss your essay topic, it is time to write your first draft. Do not worry about making it perfect; write enough to give each point a new paragraph.

You can always go back and edit it after completing it. Do not worry about word choice or sentence structure during this first draft. Focus on getting down everything you can think of relevant to your essay topic.

Edit

Now that you have got a few ideas down on paper, it is time to start trimming the fat (and no, we do not mean your thighs). Some things do not make good content for your essay—for example, political views that fall outside the mainstream and deeply personal tragedies.

Also, anything you wrote for class unless it was groundbreaking (the time you won first place in the science fair doesn’t count). Avoid clichés like writing about world peace or winning the big game unless your story is truly exceptional.

We hope these tips help you find inspiration to write that excellent college essay that will win you a spot at one of your favorite schools. If you follow these guidelines, your essay will be a unique piece remembered more than others.