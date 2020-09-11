(Photo: Amazon)

Samsung’s popular premium smartphone Galaxy Note 20 has become cheaper by 8 thousand rupees. After the discount, the price of this phone has been reduced from Rs 86,000 to Rs 77,999 on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. This discount phone is on a variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. You can buy this Samsung phone only till tonight only in this bumper offer.Apart from the discount of 8 thousand rupees, the company is offering this phone with many more attractive deals. If you buy this phone with HDFC Bank’s credit or debit card, then you will get a flat discount of 6 thousand rupees. Also, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,050 for taking this phone under no-cost EMI.



Voice and video calling will be done with one button in WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The phone has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD + display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution. The special feature of the display is that it comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Coming with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, this phone has Samsung’s Exynos 990 octa-core processor.

Galaxy note 20

Android 11 Go Edition coming for 2GB smartphones, will get this feature

Triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has two 12-megapixel cameras with a 64-megapixel primary lens. For selfie, you will get a 10 megapixel camera in this phone. To power this phone that comes with the S-Pen, it has a 4300mAh battery which comes with a super fast charging support of 25W.

See full specifications