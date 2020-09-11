Samsung’s popular premium smartphone Galaxy Note 20 has become cheaper by 8 thousand rupees. After the discount, the price of this phone has been reduced from Rs 86,000 to Rs 77,999 on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. This discount phone is on a variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. You can buy this Samsung phone only till tonight only in this bumper offer.
Apart from the discount of 8 thousand rupees, the company is offering this phone with many more attractive deals. If you buy this phone with HDFC Bank’s credit or debit card, then you will get a flat discount of 6 thousand rupees. Also, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,050 for taking this phone under no-cost EMI.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications
The phone has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD + display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution. The special feature of the display is that it comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Coming with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, this phone has Samsung’s Exynos 990 octa-core processor.
Triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has two 12-megapixel cameras with a 64-megapixel primary lens. For selfie, you will get a 10 megapixel camera in this phone. To power this phone that comes with the S-Pen, it has a 4300mAh battery which comes with a super fast charging support of 25W.
