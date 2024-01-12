Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Press Split

Health insurance companies should only pay for medically necessary things, says Karl Lauterbach. We show you what you also have to think about.

“Homeopathy makes no sense as a health insurance benefit,” wrote the Federal Minister of Health on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). Karl Lauterbach wants to abolish the financing of homeopathic treatments by statutory funds. “The basis of our policy must be scientific evidence.”

That's why Karl Lauterbach finds homeopathy unnecessary as a health insurance benefit

Homeopathic medicines can be based on plant, mineral and animal substances. The extremely diluted substances are administered, for example, in the form of beads (globules). The scientific consensus is that homeopathic treatments have not been proven to have any effect that goes beyond placebo effects. Many too Doctors have this opinion about homeopathy.

Again Mirror reported on Wednesday evening, Lauterbach's ministry sent a recommendation paper to other ministries outlining where savings can be made in statutory health insurance. According to the report, it says: “Services that have no medically proven benefit may not be financed from contributions.”

Products and studies that should instead be covered by cash registers

Lauterbach's statement sounds as if things that are medically necessary are automatically free in the German healthcare system. Thats not right. Many health insurance companies do not cover important services at all or do not cover them sufficiently. These are indeed scientific consensus. For example:

1. Tests for STDs

In two cases, health insurance companies already cover STI tests (STI stands for “sexually transmitted infections): Either if you have had sex with someone who is affected by it. Or if you have symptoms yourself. The problem is that many sexually transmitted diseases you don't even notice when you become infected.

When it comes to chlamydia, women in particular often have no symptoms. If the infection goes undetected, it can develop into an “ascending infection.” This means that bacteria migrate from the cervix into the uterine lining, as well as the fallopian tubes and ovaries. Inflammation can occur.

For this reason, it makes sense to get tested regularly – even if you don't notice any symptoms. Like those You can find out how tests for sexually transmitted diseases work here.

2. Contraceptive products

In order to avoid getting a sexually transmitted disease in the first place, contraception is important. France therefore offers young people free condoms. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 25 can get it for free at the pharmacy. In Germany, health insurance companies do not pay for condoms. With the pill they only do this until they are 22 years old.

3. Period products

Did you know there is the term “period poverty”? Period poverty exists in countries where people struggle to afford tampons and pads. This not only affects developing countries, but also Germany. After a calculation of the Savings Bank A period costs women 17,000 euros in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, schools, educational institutions and local councils are providing period products free of charge. In Spain, which is in many ways a dream country for feminists, the same also applies in prisons. A first step in Germany was the reduction of the tampon tax in 2020. Health insurance companies still do not cover a cent.

4. Glasses/contact lenses

If you need glasses, you have to spend a lot of money. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Cavan Images/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

I have poor eyesight. If I add up the money I've already spent on this in my life, I could certainly buy a small car. A visual impairment is indeed a medical limitation. Health insurance companies will only cover the cost of glasses if your eyesight is extremely poor (more than six diopters). But that only affects the glasses. You have to pay for the glasses frame yourself.

5. Any dentures and professional teeth cleaning

Even if you might think so: professional teeth cleaning is not a health insurance benefit. Patients have to pay them privately. Depending on the health of the oral cavity, it costs more or less. Which health insurance company you have can also influence the price.

You've probably heard this sentence at the dentist. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Pond5 Images/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

When it comes to dentures, health insurance companies usually cover 60 percent of the so-called standard care. According to the Social Security Code, this means “adequate, appropriate and economical basic provision”. The joint federal committee shows which dentures you have to pay in full and which ones you don't.

Health insurance companies usually subsidize cheap material – it replaces your tooth, but is not of particularly high quality. Metal crowns are cheaper, but dental implants are not. The former have a higher risk of chipping or breaking.

6. Blood test

Similar to sexually transmitted diseases, health insurance covers the costs of blood tests in certain circumstances: if an illness already exists or symptoms appear. Doctors also do blood tests before some operations to avoid the risk of serious bleeding.

However, a blood test also makes sense for preventative measures in healthy people. This will help you find out whether you have a deficiency that you can combat with other medication.

7. Cancer prevention at a young age

The earlier the cancer is discovered in the body, the higher the chances of recovery. Nevertheless, health insurance companies sometimes do not pay for cancer screening at every age: breast examinations for women, for example, are only available from the age of 30. But younger people can also become ill then. Here, a 26-year-old breast cancer patient talks about her experiences.

8. Good mattress and office chairs

Sitting like this all day can have health effects. The health insurance company does nothing to prevent this. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Miguel Partido

German numbers Pain Society show that most people (over 80 percent) suffer from back pain at least once in their life. Work in the office is often to blame. back problems count, like other illnesses associated with the job, but not as an occupational disease. Better office chairs and good mattresses could help with the pain.

(With material from dpa)