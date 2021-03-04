Be thin is not synonymous with being a healthy person, just as being overweight is not. In Spain, the 23% of the population suffers from obesity. Specific, Murcia is in the top 3 together with Andalusia and the Canary Islands of the autonomous communities with the largest population with overweight and obesity.

The data becomes even more worrying if we look at the rate of childhood obesity, what in Murcia it is close to 40% in children from two to 17 years old, according to a report prepared by UNICEF Murcia with data from 2017.

It is not a question of aesthetics but of look after our health. Being overweight and obese constitute a risk, since they can favor the development anddiseases such as diabetes or other chronic diseases such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

For this reason, it is essential to carry out a balanced diet and healthy, while combining with the physical activity and daily sport. In addition to having the help from professionals as nutritionists or endocrinologists in case we need it.

These are not the only factors to consider. Every day we carry out in our routine habits that can make us gain weight without us realizing it.

1. Skip breakfast

It is always said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, since it is the one that gives us strength to face a long day at work.

For this reason you have to take a full breakfast: with carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats. For example, some scrambled eggs with toast with avocado slices on top that accompany our coffee or natural juice.

This will not only let’s perform better but that we are not hungry in a short time and our body asks us for something more appetizing and less healthy.

2. Snack between meals

If we have not had a good breakfast, our stomach will cry out for some food. This is when you are so hungry that you usually crave the most succulent things that you can think of. Instead of giving in to your pleasures and enjoying a chocolate Neapolitan or any other industrial pastry snack, the best thing you can do is have a handful of nuts or a piece of fruit.

3. Skip meals

Sometimes we think that by eating less, or by not eating, we will not gain weight. However, this type of fasting diets, and even more so when they are not supervised by a professional, they can have a rebound effect.

You have to do the five meals a day: breakfast, lunch, lunch, snack and dinner. If we skip one of these meals, we will probably have an emptier stomach and gorge ourselves.

4. Dinner late

Each meal should have its own time and postponing dinners later than 9pm can cause us to gain weight. Our body needs three hours to digest, So we must have dinner at a time that allows giving that time margin so as not to go to bed with a feeling of heaviness.

5. Sedentary lifestyle

Must do sport. Stop making excuses and spend an hour a day doing physical exercise. If you spend the whole day working sitting, for example, in front of the computer, you can go for a walk or invest part of your free time in signing up for a physical activity where you burn calories minimum three days a week.

6. Take ‘light’ products

This kind of products they promise to carry zero sugar, However, the absence of sugars does not mean that these products are totally healthy, since they are not exempt, for example, from saturated fat. That is why it is recommended that you check the labels to inform yourself, but without becoming obsessed.

7. Drink vegetable drinks

As with ‘light’ products, we can come to believe that this type of plant-based drinks (soy, rice or oatmeal, among others) are much healthier. However, they usually contain high amounts of refined sugars and synthetic vitamins and thickeners.

8. Not chewing well

When you eat, focus on what you are doing. Do not get distracted by looking at your mobile or television. We must chew food correctly, not swallow it, and stop eating when we’ve had our fill instead of continuing until we finish the plate or that nothing else fits in our stomach.