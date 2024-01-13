Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi identified eight symptoms of cervical cancer, pointing out that the main treatment methods are: radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgical intervention, while a consultant gynecologic oncology surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Hospital, Owen Heath, confirmed that cervical cancer may become a disease of the past. For future generations, this is due to the availability of vaccination against HPV and the ability to eradicate abnormal cells before cancerous lesions develop.

In detail, the hospital said that there are eight primary symptoms of cervical cancer, which are: swelling in the legs, back pain, unusual bleeding, pain when urinating, a feeling of fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, and a feeling of general malaise throughout the body, confirming the connection between many symptoms. Cases of cervical cancer include known risk factors that can be avoided, including: regular screening, human papillomavirus infection, and smoking, as smoking is associated with an increased risk of cervical cancer.

He pointed out that the three main types of treatment for uterine cancer include: radiation therapy, in which a device that transports radioactive pellets is placed internally near the cancer, or using an external device that sends radiation beams to the targeted area. Chemotherapy involves a number of drugs that are used together to kill cancer cells. Surgical treatment includes a number of types of surgeries used to treat cervical cancer, including laser surgery, cone biopsy, and hysterectomy.

Owen Heath, a consultant gynecological oncology surgeon at Cleveland Clinic, confirmed the possibility of preventing cervical cancer, in addition to the fact that the chances of treating it are very high, especially when diagnosed in the early stages.

He stressed the importance of combining vaccination against the human papilloma virus and conducting periodic examinations in order to prevent cervical cancer, pointing out that cervical cancer may develop slowly, as pre-cancerous cells turn into cancerous cells over the years, so performing periodic examination is important.