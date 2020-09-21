The sit-in of eight MPs of the suspended opposition in the Rajya Sabha after the uproar over the agricultural bills continues till late night. All the MPs are protesting against the central government. In his hands are also placards written ‘Murder of democracy’ and ‘Death of Parliament’. The MPs sitting on the picket carrying pillows and blankets said that we will not bow down. The Congress attacked the Center and said that the opposition MPs have been punished on the fault of the government.

The eight MPs suspended include Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress, Rajeev Satav of the Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Sanjay Singh of the AAP and KK Ragesh of the CPI-M, Elamaram Karim. These members have been suspended for the remainder of the session due to ‘indecent behavior’ during the passage of the Agriculture Bills in the Upper House.

CPI (M) leader Elamaram Karim said, “Our voice cannot be suppressed by suspension.” We will be together in their fight with the farmers. The Deputy Speaker has strangled parliamentary procedures yesterday. The suspension of MPs has exposed the cowardly face of BJP. TMC MP Donna Sen also staged a sit-in protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex. During this, AAP MP Sanjay Singh encouraged Sen.

#WATCH: Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen sings a song in the Parliament premises. 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House. pic.twitter.com/o1LXmni7Sp – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

The Congress targeted the government on the protest by the opposition parties. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior Congress leader, said that all these bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha without voting, against which the opposition is staging a sit-in. It is the government’s fault, but instead the opposition MPs are punished.

At the same time, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that first the voices of the members were suppressed and later they were suspended. Gandhi said that efforts are being made to silence democratic India by doing so. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “First the voice was suppressed, then the MPs were suspended and the efforts to suppress the voice of democratic India by continuing to blind the farmers’ concerns about the black laws related to agriculture are continuing.” The former Congress president said that this ‘endless boast of an inter-governmental government has thrown the entire nation into economic calamity’.

At the same time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “The suspension of eight MPs fighting to protect the interests of farmers is unfortunate and reflects the mindset of this dictator government which does not respect democratic norms and rules.” We are not going to bow down and we will fight against this dictator government from Parliament to the street.

‘Deputy Chairman working on orders of PMO’

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the chief spokesperson of the Congress, also spoke on the issue. Congress leaders while addressing journalists in the Parliament House complex alleged that Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is acting as per the orders of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Chaudhary alleged that the newly elected Deputy Chairman is acting on the instigation of the government. He said, “On the orders of the PMO, they have acted to suppress the voice of the opposition parties and crush it”.