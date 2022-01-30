All the clubs in the world regret having let a footballer out or not having enough patience for him to develop to his full potential. AS Roma is one of the teams that wish they had retained some of their figures or jewels for longer. There are many examples, to launch upwards.
These are some of the footballers that the Roman team has let out in recent years.
In the 19/20 season, the Egyptian/Italian winger was sold for 30 million euros to SH Shenhua from China.
The promising Brazilian central defender was sold in the 2013/2014 season to Paris Saint Germain for a figure of 15 million euros. Marquinhos has become a pillar for PSG.
In the 20/21 season, the Czech striker was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for 25 million euros. Schick had become La Loba’s goal man.
In the 2015/2016 season, Miralem Pjanic was sold by Roma to Juventus for an approximate figure of 35 million euros. The Bosnian player ended up exploding in the Vecchia Signora.
The Greek central defender left Roma in the 19/20 season for Napoli. Manolas was sold for 45 million euros. With an exit, the Romans lost solidity in the background.
The Belgian midfielder, without a doubt, is one of the exits that hurt the Loba fans the most. In the 18/19 season, Nainggolan left the Roman club to sign for Inter Milan. The operation was closed for a figure of 45 million euros.
The Brazilian goalkeeper left Roma in the 18/19 season to sign with Liverpool. Allison signed with the Reds in exchange for 60 million euros. Roma still haven’t found a goalkeeper who has a category similar to Becker’s.
In the 17/18 season, the Egyptian striker was signed by Liverpool for a figure close to 35 million euros. Salah has grown a lot since then and is currently one of the best players in the world. In Rome they still mourn his departure.
#stars #Roma #regretted #letting
Leave a Reply