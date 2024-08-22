Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Organizing Committee of the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament has approved the schedule and competitions schedule for the 12th edition of the largest tournament of its kind, which is organized by the Dubai Sports Council, under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. The tournament aims to attract female sports talents and spread awareness of the importance of women practicing sports.

The 12th edition will be held from October 16 to 30, and includes 8 sports: bowling, running, padel, badminton, cycling, shooting, steeplechase, in addition to 3×3 basketball, which was added to the tournament this year.

The organizing committee announced the date for opening registration for teams and players wishing to participate, which begins on September 3 and continues until October 4, where each institution creates its own account on the website to upload all documents and papers related to registering the players and choosing the games in which each player will participate.

The organizing committee has set the schedule and competition schedule, with the bowling championship starting on October 16 at the Dubai International Bowling Center, followed by the running race at Expo City Dubai on October 17. The padel championship will be held at Just Padel Club from October 18 to 20, and badminton will be held at Al Nasr Club from October 21 to 24.

The cycling race will be held at Expo City Dubai on October 25, the shooting championship will be held at Fazza Shooting Range on October 26, the obstacle course will be held at Gravity Gym on October 27, and the 3×3 basketball will be held at Al Nasr Club from October 28 to 30.

The Organizing Committee called on all women wishing to participate in the “12th Edition” from among the members of government, semi-government and private sector institutions, including female citizens, residents and daughters of employees, to prepare teams and get ready to register early next September, by preparing the documents for participation.