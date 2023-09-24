The military spokesman for the Transitional Council forces, Muhammad al-Naqib, told Reuters that the attack occurred while a foot patrol of the forces was following up and pursuing terrorist elements in Wadi al-Rada’ outside Wadi Omran in the Modiyah District in eastern Abyan, where extremist elements are active.

The captain said that it is clear that the terrorist elements are being prepared by parties led by the Houthi group to try to restore their maneuvers, at least with the explosive devices they are planting in more than one area in Abyan.

Earlier, four soldiers from the Shabwa Defense Forces of the Southern Transitional Council were killed when an explosive device targeted an ambulance for the forces in the Al-Musaina area of ​​the Upper Egypt District, west of the southern oil governorate of Shabwa, where “terrorist elements” are active.

This comes in the wake of attacks carried out by the organization since the beginning of the year in the same governorate in response to the military operation launched by forces loyal to the Transitional Council nearly a year ago, which claimed the lives of dozens of soldiers.