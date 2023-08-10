The Region of Murcia is one of the star destinations in summer, both for locals and for visitors from outside the Community. Its rich gastronomy, its cities, its climate and its coasts, bathed by the Mediterranean Sea and the Mar Menor, are some of the attractions that captivate tourists.

The large number of beaches, coves and other coastal enclaves that the Region of Murcia has delight those who cannot conceive of summer without enjoying a good dip. The Community has a great variety of places, although the truth is that they are increasingly crowded places and what at first could paint as a wonderful day at the beach, can become a plan not to repeat due to the large number of people who they crowd into them. For this reason, this list of ‘secret’ and not so well-known places to visit is essential if you want to spend a calm and refreshing day.

Points where, in addition to spending a day at the beach, you can also visit to watch the sunset and enjoy the last rays of sun of the day. It should be remembered that when visiting these corners, which have great beauty and are surrounded by nature, they deserve to be taken care of. It is essential to respect the fauna and vegetation that they house, and of course, not to contaminate it with waste or garbage.

Stock image of Cala Blanca.



Jaime Insa / AGM







This cove is located in the municipality of Lorca, in the surroundings of the Regional Park of Cabo Cope and Puntas de Calnegre, at the foot of a cliff and with turquoise waters of great beauty. One of the advantages of this place is that it is sandy, so it will not be necessary to use any special footwear to be in it.

To access it, it is possible to do it both by car and on foot. The closest road is the RM-D20 and it has a car park with capacity for 50 vehicles.

Rice Beach (Águilas)



Rice Beach.



Tourism Region of Murcia







7 kilometers from Águilas is the Arroz beach. Its crystal clear waters and its virgin environment is the perfect place to spend the day enjoying a day on the coast. It has an easy access on foot and by car it is possible to arrive by the Calabardina road. In addition, this beach has routes, making it the perfect option for those who like hiking.

Cala Estrella (Cartagena)

Located in the municipality of Cartagena, this cove is the perfect place for those who want to disconnect from the routine. Also for lovers of hiking and nature.



Calnegre cove.



Guiller Carrion / AGM







It is a beach where you can find several small coves with turquoise and crystalline waters. An idyllic place to escape from everyday life and enjoy the summer on the shores of the Mediterranean. Located about 3 kilometers from Lorca, in the settlement of Calnegre y Los Curas, its natural environment makes this cove the perfect option.

Raven Cove (Cartagena)

This cove is located in the Playa Honda settlement, in Cartagena. Surrounded by mountains and with a rugged coastline, this natural environment is perfect for those who love hiking. Its turquoise blue waters and its gray sand with pebbles make it a landscape of great beauty.

Yellow Beach (Águilas)



Yellow Beach.



Tourism Region of Murcia







With the Isla del Fraile in the background, this natural corner is the perfect destination to cool off, especially because of the incredible views it has. Also known as Cigar Beach or Punta del Fraile. Open to the south and protected to the east by the island, from which it is separated by a narrow channel just over 50 meters wide and 1.5 meters deep. The truth is that you have to be careful on stormy days, since its waters can be dangerous

With access through the El Fraile Resort Urbanization on the Calabardina road and from which you can enjoy a wonderful panoramic view of the Bay.

The perfect place if what you want is to be in a quiet and lonely place. Cala Stracas, in Cartagena, is ideal for bathing in its turquoise waters. In addition, for the more adventurous it also has a sea cave.

Piedra Mala beach (Mazarrón)



Bad Stone Beach



michael rubio







Mazarrón is another of the coastal destinations par excellence in the Region of Murcia. In that cove, located in Bolnuevo, sheltered by the rocks, some natural pools have been created in which you can enjoy a bath. In addition, its crystal clear waters are the perfect setting for snorkel lovers.