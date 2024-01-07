The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority has identified eight safety measures during camping during the winter, in light of many families heading to camping in mountainous or desert areas, while the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman stressed the importance of following safety instructions for visitors to wild and mountainous areas during this period of the year.

The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority summarized the most important safety procedures when camping, which are checking the weather conditions when camping, choosing a prominent place, away from the path of vehicles, avoiding camping near electricity towers, installing the tent correctly, providing appropriate ventilation for the tents, and using appropriate materials for kindling. Fire, and isolating kindling sites from camping areas.

The authority called for adherence to prevention guidelines while camping, most notably putting out the fire after using it and not burying it, following safe methods for storing flammable materials, not placing an excessive load on electrical connections, ensuring the safety of wires, the presence of a fire extinguisher, and practicing its use while being familiar with emergency numbers. Ensure the availability of first aid equipment, know the nearest health center to the camping location, remove waste and refuse after the end of the trip, and keep the place clean. For its part, the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman directed individuals and families to follow instructions to avoid fires and accidents, in order to preserve the safety of their lives and property, and to ensure safety and protection in society.

The Director General of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman, Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, stressed the importance of following safety procedures for visitors to wild and mountainous areas by ensuring that the camping site is chosen, and that the tent is installed in a safe and prominent place, provided that it contains a manual fire extinguisher and a first aid bag. In addition, avoid camping near the edges of valleys and flood streams.

Al Zaabi warned against using wood and coal heating permanently during the winter, to avoid carbon monoxide emissions, pointing out that using firewood heating in closed places causes its emission, and as it is known, inhaling it in large quantities will inevitably lead to the occurrence of critical situations that may occur. It leads to suffocation and death, advising the use of modern heating devices that conform to specifications, which are a better alternative to firewood and coal in enclosed spaces.