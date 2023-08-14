Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Boudheib Academy, under the supervision of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, is organizing the third round of the 8-run summer show jumping tournament, on Saturday and Sunday, with rewarding financial prizes allocated to the first-place finishers.

The show jumping summer league aims to raise the performance of novice riders and develop their skills, at different heights and categories, for children, beginners, and young horses, in addition to the professional category.

Ahmed Al Junaibi, Director of the Tournament, said that the Summer Show Jumping Forum at Sultan Grand Hall, Boudhieb Academy, contributes to developing the capabilities of the riders and developing their skills through the training and competitive programs that are organized at the Academy.

He stated that the “Sultan Grand” hall, which is designated to receive the knights participating in the summer forum, was equipped with high specifications to receive 245 horses, and that the ideal atmosphere in it motivates the participants to compete strongly and highlight their skills.