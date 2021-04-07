Say goodbye to hair dyes and show the natural gray hair, it became a vindication of these times.

The idea behind this decision is to abandon the demands and aesthetic mandates focused on women and favor a freer and more natural beauty.

More and more women join this trend. Among them, the new generation of members of the royal families and actresses that get all the attention in each Red carpet.

1

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia in times of pandemic: she does not hesitate to show gray hair.

In March 2021, in a formal ceremony, Letizia once again praised hair without dyeing. Photo EFE / Juan Carlos Hidalgo.

More naturalness, the style of Queen Letizia for 2021. Photo: Maricel Blanch – Europa Press.





two

Carolina of Monaco

From 2020. Carolina de Monaco began to show her natural hair. AFP photo.





3



Helen mirren

Helen Mirren is the ambassador of L’oreal who defies gray hair. Photo: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP.

Helen Mirren, personal style and questioning of beauty stereotypes. Photo: Isabel Infantes / DPA.





4

Jamie Lee Curtis



Jamie Lee Curtis, in 2019, one of the ambassadors of hair without dyeing. Photo: Strauss / Invision / AP.

5

Gwyneth paltrow



In tune with her adherence to natural beauty, Gwyneth Paltrow is not aware of the growth of hair roots.

6

Angela Molina



Angela Molina, an Almodóvar girl, who does not share the demands of beauty. Photo EFE / David Fernández.

7

Kate middleton



Kate Middleton, although she is always aware of her image, often shows hair growth.

8

Salma hayek



“The gray hair of wisdom, be proud of your roots,” said Salma Hayek in a post.

Look also

