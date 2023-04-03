Abu Dhabi Police called on delivery drivers to adhere to a set of requirements for the delivery box for their safety.

According to the requirements, the external dimensions of the box should be 50 centimeters in width, length and height, and the edges of the box should be covered with a phosphorescent reflector, and there should be no edges with sharp corners, and clear identification writing should be used at a distance of 20 meters. A front opening for the box should be provided to facilitate its opening, and it should be made of fiberglass and fixed. correctly on the bike seat or rear basket, and add the “chassis” base number printed on the order delivery box, and it is identical to the base number of the bike’s ownership.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate and the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate stated that these requirements are a continuation of their efforts to familiarize delivery bikers with traffic safety rules, avoid traffic accidents and their causes, effects and losses resulting from them, and enhance safety for this category of road users.

She affirmed the continuation of her efforts to educate this group about the basics of traffic safety, the definition of traffic regulations and laws that must be followed on the road, the safety requirements for driving a motorcycle, and the avoidance of traffic accidents.