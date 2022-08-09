Buying a robot dog can cost you more money at one time than a real dog, but it comes with less maintenance and other advantages. After all, it is made with robotic technology and can do much more than just be a cute pet.

A robotic dog brings comfort, companionship and lowers stress while helping the individual relax and feel calm. While preventing loneliness, it can also reduce depression and improve socialization and communication abilities. Here are eight reasons to own a robot dog.

It’s a fun technology

Having a pet dog is exciting, but you can double the excitement with a robot dog. Modern robot dogs not only look realistic, but they can also mimic the behaviour of a real dog. So if you are not allowed to have a real pet, you can invest in a robot dog.

No feeding, no grooming

Unlike real dogs, Robo dogs don’t come with several responsibilities like grooming, feeding, etc. The most you will have to do is charge it when the battery gets exhausted. So it doesn’t require any care or maintenance.

Perfect for busy people and frequent travellers

You don’t need to take a robot dog to the vet. That’s because it doesn’t fall sick like real dogs. It is a machine that can run and operate with little maintenance. Just make sure your robot dog is charged and you are good to go.

Great for allergic people

If you are allergic to dog coats, but still want to get a pet, a robot dog will be the best option for you. No coat means no allergic reactions. But before you set out to get a robot dog make sure you learn robot dog – consumer vs industrial difference.

One-time investment

Many of you will say that robot dogs are expensive. Why would someone spend more money to get a robodog, instead of getting a real one at half the price? Well, robot dogs are a one-time investment. Once you get a robot dog, you don't need to spend money on food, grooming, or vet visits every month. In a way, you can save more money with a robot dog in the long run.

Safe for kids

Having dogs may not be safe when you have little kids in the house. You never know what goes wrong when. But with a robot dog, you don’t need to worry about the safety of your baby. It remains under your control and will never attack anyone.

Can do more than a pet

Most robot dogs are not designed to be just pets. They can do much more than you can imagine. For example, they can perform house chores, deliver packages, open doors, learn tricks, etc. In the best robot dog comparison, you will find Petoi Bittle to be one of the top names.