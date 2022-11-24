The new session of the annual meetings of the UAE government 2022 has acquired exceptional importance, due to its qualitative outputs, which reflect positively on the lives of citizens and the level of development in the country.

The strategic projects that were launched, and the decisions and visions that were discussed, represented a compass for strategic national action to complete the process of construction and development, and to ensure a promising future for future generations.

The new session was of great importance, being the first after the UAE completed its 50th year, to be a starting point towards the next decade, by continuing to work on developing mechanisms and methodologies for government work, according to an institutional culture based on proactivity, flexibility, integration and realism at the federal and local levels.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, affirmed that the current session of the annual meetings of the UAE government, which took place on the 22nd and 23rd of November in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of state leaders and more than 500 federal and local government figures, constituted the starting point in the march. The country towards the next decade, and strengthened the integration of national efforts at the federal and local levels, and devoted work in a team spirit to achieve the visions of leadership in improving the quality of life in the Emirates.

He added that the annual meetings of the UAE government witnessed the launch of strategic projects that form a development roadmap during the coming period, and discussed government files that have priority in the thought of leadership, in line with the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

“We Are the Emirates 2031”, which was launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the activities of the annual meetings of the UAE government, marks a new phase of the path of sustainable development and prosperity for the UAE.

It constitutes a new vision and national action plan, through which the UAE will continue its development path for the next decade, and about the next 50 years.

“We Are the Emirates 2031” gains its importance from the fact that it constitutes an integrated development program for the next 10 years, and a clear road map for the various concerned government agencies, agencies and institutions, and private sector companies, as part of a national approach that strengthens the UAE as a single economic destination.

We are the UAE 2031 will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic center, as well as highlighting the country’s successful economic model and the opportunities it provides to all global partners.

The new session of the annual meetings of the UAE government also gained importance in that it witnessed the announcement of an increase in support for the salaries of citizens in both the private and banking sectors, and the expansion of the covered sectors and specializations, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, announced this decision, which aims to preserve and attract the largest number of job seekers from among the citizens, and encourage them to go through work experiences, within the private sector institutions. And the banker in all its fields.

The update will contribute to building partnerships and supporting more than 170,000 beneficiary citizens in both the private and banking sectors over the next five years. It was on September 13, 2021.

The decisions to support Emiratisation in the private and banking sectors included comprehensive support for all citizens in the private sector, before and after the launch of “Nafis”, and providing a financial allowance in all jobs, specializations and educational qualifications for those who earn a salary of 30 thousand dirhams or less, according to the academic qualification.

Whereas, raising the levels of Emiratisation will reflect positively on the national economy, and will bring great benefits to the private sector in particular, as it will have higher levels of flexibility and greater opportunities to face global and local challenges.

Among the important strategic projects announced at the new annual meetings of the UAE government is the announcement of the Emirates Villages project, which translates the vision of the leadership of the UAE, aimed at creating a sustainable development model suitable for all regions of the country, and benefiting from the human energies and natural capabilities of each region. .

The project, whose launch cost is one billion dirhams, aims to develop a sustainable development model and create economic and investment opportunities that achieve social stability and a decent life.

The project is based on five development paths, and the Emirates Council for Balanced Development will work during the next five years to achieve a set of goals, which focus on creating a mini-economy in 10 villages, increasing community participation and human development, attracting investments, raising the participation of the private sector, and developing the local arena. And enhance the effectiveness of this development model, by strengthening cooperation between the federal and local government.

The annual meetings of the UAE government witnessed the signing of seven major partners’ agreements for social contribution in support of the “Emirates Villages” project, with a value of 200 million dirhams, within the framework of supporting the Emirates Villages project, which aims to develop new development models within the villages of the Emirates, through the involvement of government and private sectors. All in developing services and facilities in the villages, making them tourist, cultural and heritage destinations, and employing the human energies and natural potentials of each region.

The annual meetings of the UAE government translated the visions of the leadership for the education sector, as it is one of the strategic sectors that enjoy national priorities, as His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, announced the most important transformative projects that the current period is witnessing, which are projects It is ambitious, including redeveloping the national curricula, expanding the scope of public schools, launching experimental schools to accommodate larger numbers of students, setting up mechanisms to motivate teachers and supportive paths to develop their competencies, increasing enrollment rates for children in nurseries and kindergartens, and developing a new framework for the governance of higher education institutions.

With regard to early education, systems, procedures and action plans have been developed, and a set of policies within 12 main axes has been prepared, to ensure the development of the sector through a comprehensive regulatory framework, to be applied in 600 nurseries and all kindergartens in public and private schools.

The annual meetings of the UAE government reviewed a roadmap and targets for the National Center for Education Quality, and it was announced that the next stage will witness the study of the tracks system, by setting a clear direction, which is to provide multiple options to enable students to develop their abilities and tendencies optimally, and to study and review curricula, methods of testing and performance. public schools, with the aim of identifying the optimal management system, and developing methods and mechanisms that suit the requirements of the current stage.

