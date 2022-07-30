Braian Romero leaves River and will be a new player for Inter de Porto Alegre. He is a new soccer player who is going to Brazil in this transfer market.
After the arrival of Borja, the return of Beltran and his weak level, Braian Romero had no more place in River and will continue his career at Inter de Porto Alegre.
Giuliano Galoppo was sold to Sao Paulo for a figure close to eight million euros. He had been one of the figures of Argentine soccer.
Fausto Vera was sold to Corinthians. The Brazilians paid eight million euros for 70% of the pass. They take to a crack.
He broke it last semester in Defense and Justice and was bought by Palmeiras for 5 million dollars for 80% of the pass.
He was one of the best forwards of the last semester and it is not surprising that they have come looking for him. Palmeiras paid 10 million dollars, a record figure for the Argentine club.
Cristian Pavón was released from Boca and was announced as a new Atlético Mineiro player.
Kevin Lomonaco was confirmed as a Bragantino player. Lanús kept 25% of the pass thinking about the future.
Emanuel Brítez is a new Fortaleza player and signed a contract until 2024.
