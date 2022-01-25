Cruz Azul decided to dispense with his services and currently the footballer is one of the pillars of the Canadian team and has just signed with Porto.

Immediately ‘Tito’ earned a place in the starting lineup and the goals were not long in coming. In total he got 66 annotations in 132 games, in addition to cooperating with 19 assists.

The Ecuadorian signed with Cruz Azul in 2017 from Emelec. Unfortunately, in the Machine he could not shine, he received few opportunities and the club ended up selling him to León.

With the emeralds he consolidated and has been the scoring champion, as well as being one of the most sought-after elements in each transfer market.

He has repeatedly expressed his desire to be able to return to the sky-blue club, although at this point it looks complicated. The managers miss a dedicated player who left everything on the field like the Brazilian soccer player.

However, the high command of La Noria decided to give him an exit, to play with Chivas. This is one of the exits that has weighed the most in the club where he will always be missed.

When he played best in the team, and after being the best scorer in that tournament, the board decided to thank him for being a ‘grillero’, as he himself mentioned. All this because it demanded rights for the players, thus avoiding abuse from above.

Subsequently, the cement workers had a hard time finding a ‘thug’ striker of the stature of the Uruguayan.

There is no doubt that this is one of the most sensitive casualties in recent times and that it already weighs.

An injury ended his football career, and just when he suffered it, he did not have the support of the cement managers, who gave him a release despite still having a valid contract.