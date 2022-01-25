One of the most important and historical teams in Mexico is Cruz Azul. 2021 was their year when they finally got the long-awaited ninth star, which was denied them for more than 20 years. Now the team is motivated and with the desire to win again, although the road has not been easy.
Today we review the players who left the club and now Cruz Azul regret letting them go.
In 2019 the player Stephen Eustace He debuted with Cruz Azul on the field of the Azteca Stadium. However, in the first action the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee was torn, remaining in the dry dock for 8 months.
Cruz Azul decided to dispense with his services and currently the footballer is one of the pillars of the Canadian team and has just signed with Porto.
Emmanuel Villa He is one of the players most remembered by fans of Cruz Azul, a team he joined in 2009 after a short time in the Old Continent.
Immediately ‘Tito’ earned a place in the starting lineup and the goals were not long in coming. In total he got 66 annotations in 132 games, in addition to cooperating with 19 assists.
Without a doubt, one of the players that Cruz Azul today regrets having let go is Angel Mena.
The Ecuadorian signed with Cruz Azul in 2017 from Emelec. Unfortunately, in the Machine he could not shine, he received few opportunities and the club ended up selling him to León.
With the emeralds he consolidated and has been the scoring champion, as well as being one of the most sought-after elements in each transfer market.
José Carlos Toffolo Junior, better known as German, is one of the players who stood out the most in the club, but who, inexplicably, did not finish filling the eyes of those in long pants who decided to thank him.
He has repeatedly expressed his desire to be able to return to the sky-blue club, although at this point it looks complicated. The managers miss a dedicated player who left everything on the field like the Brazilian soccer player.
One of the players who most recently left Cruz Azul is Robert Alvarado. The ‘Piojo’ won the love of the fans for everything delivered in each of the games played.
However, the high command of La Noria decided to give him an exit, to play with Chivas. This is one of the exits that has weighed the most in the club where he will always be missed.
what to say about Sebastian Abreu? Without a doubt, one of the most decisive players that Cruz Azul had at the time.
When he played best in the team, and after being the best scorer in that tournament, the board decided to thank him for being a ‘grillero’, as he himself mentioned. All this because it demanded rights for the players, thus avoiding abuse from above.
Subsequently, the cement workers had a hard time finding a ‘thug’ striker of the stature of the Uruguayan.
Another of the players who recently left the club is Yoshimar Yotun. The Peruvian did a good job in the Cruz Azul team, however, he did not reach a common agreement with the managers to renew his contract, so he ended up leaving the squad.
There is no doubt that this is one of the most sensitive casualties in recent times and that it already weighs.
Amaranth Perea He is one of the players who should never have let Cruz Azul leave. Until now, there is not a single player who has surpassed the Colombian in quality of play.
An injury ended his football career, and just when he suffered it, he did not have the support of the cement managers, who gave him a release despite still having a valid contract.
