Reda Saleem (Sharjah)

8 players topped the sixth Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship, which is organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, with the participation of more than 200 male and female players from 65 countries after the fourth round with 3 points. Amin Tabatabai, Indian Aryan Chopra, and Armenian Haik Martrosyan.

The round witnessed the first loss of the great international master, Salem Abdul Rahman, player of our national team and Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, against the internationally ranked Russian Kovalev Vladislav in a match in which Salem dominated most of its stages, but he missed winning in the decisive moments of the match under the influence of time pressure to freeze Salem’s balance at two points from Out of 4 rounds.

The tie dominated the first seven tables. At the first table, the meeting of the Indians, Praja Jannada and his compatriot Nihal Sarin, ended in a draw. At the second table, the Chinese women’s world champion, Ju Wenjun, tied with Iranian Amin Tabatabai, holder of the Sharjah Masters Championship title in its fourth edition, and at the third table, the Iranian first seed tied. Braham Maksudlu, holder of the Sharjah Masters title in its second edition, with Czech Van Nguyen.

At the fourth table, the second seed, the Indian Gokish, tied with the Turkish Mustafa Yilmaz, and at the fifth table, the fourth seed, the Chinese Yu Yunjie, tied with his Indian competitor Aravinda, and the match in the sixth table ended in a draw between the Russian Sagirov Sinan and the Azerbaijani Najat Abbasov.

The fourth round was attended by Imran Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, Agsan Turdaliev, Vice President of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, Omar Numan Al Ali, Assistant Secretary-General of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, Rajai Al Susi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and Engineer Fathi Jabr Afana, CEO of Fast Contracting Company. Construction is among the sponsors of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Swede Sivok Vitali singled out the challenge championship for the under 2500 classifiers with a full score of 4 points after his deserved victory in the fourth round at the expense of the Malaysian Lim Zhu, while the Egyptian Adham Fawzy settled for a draw during his meeting with Adelard Bay from Taipei, and the table result also ended. The third tie, which brought the Colombian Christian Camilo together with the Azerbaijani Gulnar Mammadova, and the Armenian Emin Ohanian achieved an important victory at the expense of the Kazakh Tolin Dinov, to jump the Armenian to the second place in the ranking temporarily with 3.5 points, and the Uzbek Ortik Najmatov managed to achieve a victory over the Sri Lankan Renando Dilshan, while he received The Belgian Vanden Bosic suffered his first loss at the hands of his rival, the Georgian international, Sipa Shivili.

In the Future Championship for promising players, the first and second tables witnessed purely Arab meetings. On the first table, Omani Muhammad Al-Amri received his first loss against Jordanian Anas Khuwaira, bringing Anas’ balance to 4 points, temporarily climbing the ranking ladder. Syrian Mazen Fandi also received his first loss against Omani Muhammad Khalfan. Al-Saeedi, so that Mazen’s balance is temporarily frozen at 3 points, and the Omani raises his balance to 4 points, sharing the lead with Anas.

Rawda Al Serkal, the player of our national team and Abu Dhabi Chess and Mental Games Club, lost for the first time to Uzbek Zilola Aktamova, while Emirati Ali Khalfan Al Sharefi lost to Filipino Francis Irwin, and Egyptian Ramez Samir achieved an important victory over Polish international Dostin Obsiak, and Rashid Hussein Al Hammadi, player of Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, won. Ali Muhammad Ali, the player of the Djibouti national team, and Anoud Issa, the player of the Sharjah Women’s Chess and Culture Club, managed to defeat Ajmal Ali, the player of the Comoros national team.