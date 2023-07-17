And the Civil Protection Chamber in Cairo received a report of the collapse of a house in the Hadayek al-Qobba area, and by moving to the site of the incident, it was found that 8 people were killed and 5 others were injured..

Civil protection men are intensifying their efforts to extract the bodies of the victims and the injured from under the rubble.

A report of the incident was drawn up and the Public Prosecution Office was notified to initiate investigations.



This incident comes a day after the collapse of a property in Buhaira Governorate, northern Egypt. The Sky News Arabia correspondent stated that the collapsed building consisted of 8 floors, and was located in the Rashid Center.

Two people were killed and 3 others injured, Saturday, in the collapse of parts of an old property in the Bacchus area, east of the Egyptian city of Alexandria, according to the Sky News Arabia correspondent.



The East Alexandria neighborhood operations room received a notification that parts of the estate No. 146 on Mustafa Kamel Street had fallen, as the district officials and department officers, accompanied by the ambulance and civil protection forces, moved to the site of the report.

On examination, it was found that the property is old and consists of 3 floors, while parts of its roof wall collapsed on two balconies on the first and second floors on the main road.

The accident resulted in the death of two people and the injury of 3 others, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

The property was evacuated by the civil protection men and the Sharq neighborhood, and barriers were set up to protect passers-by.

Over the past years, the coastal city has witnessed several similar incidents, amid calls for tightening safety measures in buildings and implementing decisions to remove dilapidated buildings.