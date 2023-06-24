Today, Saturday, the Iraqi Intelligence Agency announced the arrest of eight people of foreign nationalities who tried to illegally sneak into Basra Governorate, coming from a neighboring country.
The Intelligence Agency said, in a press statement today, reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that this comes within the framework of efforts to pursue smuggling networks. She pointed out that the necessary legal measures will be taken against them and handed over to the competent authorities.
#people #arrested #infiltrate #Iraq
Leave a Reply