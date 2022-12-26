Rescue efforts in the avalanche incident in the mountainous “Am Arlberg” region, located in the far west of Austria, resulted in the rescue of 8 people out of a total of 10 individuals who were buried by the ice in the avalanche, and two missing persons are still being searched for.
The avalanche occurred yesterday afternoon, in the vicinity of a popular resort for winter sports lovers in the Alps mountain range, where about 200 personnel and rescue workers were deployed in a large-scale operation that used three helicopters.
Hermann Wirscher, a spokesman for the emergency services, said the search for the missing person under the snow continued throughout the night, with miraculous success.
