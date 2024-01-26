Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that during the past year 2023, the Emirate of Dubai witnessed 320 traffic accidents that resulted in the death of 8 people and the injury of 339 of them, with 33 serious injuries, 155 moderate injuries, and 151 minor injuries. While 43,817 people were arrested for crossing the road without the place designated for them to cross.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department, stressed the Dubai Police’s keenness to ensure that the emirate’s roads are the safest and most secure and to preserve lives and property, pointing out that some pedestrians commit wrong practices, such as some people sleeping under the wheels of trucks while they stop to take a rest, or getting up. Some people climb the concrete barrier separating the street or cross through the openings of the mesh barrier, despite the presence of pedestrian crossings and bridges close to them. He explained that although Dubai Police has launched many awareness and educational campaigns, there are people who do not pay attention to the issue of safe crossing, thereby exposing themselves and others to danger, noting that military and civilian patrols have been deployed to monitor these wrong behaviors.

He pointed out that last year’s statistics revealed that 43,817 violations were issued for crossing the road outside of places designated for crossing, noting that September topped the total number of violations with a rate of 4,591 violations, followed by May with a rate of 4,252 violations, then October with a rate of 4,239 violations, and the month of August was ranked highest. It ranked fourth with an average of 4,169 violations, then November had 4,045 violations, then January had 3,636 violations, then March had 3,564 violations, then July had 3,494 violations, then February had 3,251 violations, then December had 2,979 violations, then June had 2,914 violations, and the month occupied the April ranked last with 2,683 violations.

He stressed that campaigns to control violators who cross from places not designated for pedestrian crossing will witness intensification with the aim of reducing the rate of accidents and deaths, stressing Dubai Traffic’s keenness to intensify efforts to reduce the phenomenon of random crossing to ensure the safety of road users.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei pointed out that the law prohibits pedestrians from crossing on highways or roads with speeds exceeding 80 km per hour, but on internal roads, the necessity of crossing from the places designated for that is required and mandatory for all pedestrians or to use bridges and tunnels designated for pedestrians, if any. , not random crossing. Pointing out that the law prohibits pedestrian crossing, and a fine of (400) dirhams will be imposed on persons who violate the text of this article.