Eight people died and 21 others were injured in traffic accidents that occurred in Dubai as a result of committing a parking violation in the middle of the road during the past year, according to the Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, who indicated that 11,656 violations were recorded last year.

Al Mazrouei said that it has been noticed recently that vehicles and trucks are frequently exposed to malfunctions and parked in the middle of the road, which makes them a cause of collision accidents, noting that this dangerous violation usually causes severe damage that results in loss of life and property, which calls for observing periodic inspection procedures for the vehicle in order to avoid committing This fatal error.

Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of following the correct steps if the driver is exposed to such a situation, starting with using the side alert signals, and moving the vehicle away from the road if it is possible to move it, taking into account taking care and caution against vehicles coming from behind to avoid colliding with them or confusing their drivers.

He pointed out that if the vehicle was involved in an accident, and the driver was unable to move it off the road, he must use the warning signals, and put the warning triangle behind it with a sufficient distance to alert the drivers coming from behind, and leave the vehicle completely and head off the road, then call the police.

Statistics from the General Traffic Department revealed that 11 traffic accidents occurred during the past year, due to a violation of parking in the middle of the road, which resulted in the death of eight people, 21 injuries of varying degrees, and 24 vehicles damaged, while 11,565 violations were issued in the same year.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the fine for parking in the middle of the road without justification amounts to a fine of 1,000 dirhams and six traffic points to be added to the driver’s record.

