Ciudad Juarez.- Eight people, two of them women, were arrested for their probable participation in the commission of crimes against health in the form of drug dealing, reported Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

He stressed that during these interventions, six people were allegedly selling crystal meth and two were allegedly selling marijuana.

In the breakdown of data it was revealed that Zury Saraí PB, 28 years old, was arrested on Desierto de Tunes Street, in the Parajes de Oriente subdivision, after being caught in possession of a package with approximately 14 grams of crystal.

Olga Areli EP, 38 years old, was arrested on Hacienda de Muñoz and Sierra Vista streets, in the Sierra Vista subdivision, after a package containing approximately 12 grams of crystal was seized from her.

As well as Juan Andrés RM, 47 years old, arrested at the same intersection for alleged possession of a plastic wrapper containing approximately 15 grams of crystal.

Diego Salvador FS, 23 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Santiago Troncoso and Puerto Anzio streets, in the Parajes del Valle subdivision, in possession of a package containing crystal, weighing approximately 23 grams.

Gabriel Moisés VG, 25 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Alberto Bátiz and Carlos Frank streets, in the Lucio Blanco neighborhood, when four plastic wrappers with crystal, weighing approximately 23 grams, were found on him.

Cruz Arturo CL, 36 years old, was captured at the intersection of Rincón de Extremadura and Caballero Don Antonio de Espejo streets, in the Rinconada de Las Torres subdivision, in possession of a package with glass weighing approximately 19 grams.

Jonathan Sebastián TF, 24 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Senderos del Monte and Senderos de Campomanes streets, in the Senderos de San Isidro subdivision, when a plastic bag with an approximate weight of 64 grams of marijuana was seized from him.

And Eduardo RA, 29 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Vicente Guerrero and Francisco I. Madero streets, in the Monumento neighborhood, when a plastic bag with approximately 66 grams of marijuana was seized from him.

After reading their rights, they were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.