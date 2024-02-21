Gaza (Union)

Palestinian medical sources announced that 8 patients died as a result of the electrical generator stopping and oxygen being stopped for patients in the “Nasser Medical Complex” in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, and they have been lying in their beds among the patients for 4 days.

The sources explained that “the bodies of the eight patients began to swell and show signs of decomposition, which poses a danger to the other patients after the Israeli forces refused to remove the bodies of the patients for burial.”

In addition, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described Gaza as having become a “death zone,” noting that a large part of it had been destroyed.

Ghebreyesus said during a press conference held yesterday, “The health and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate.

He pointed out that the World Health Organization and its partners carried out emergency operations towards Nasser Medical Complex during the last three days.

Ghebreyesus continued: “Gaza has become a death zone. A large part of the area has been destroyed.”