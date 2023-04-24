Ali Maali (Dubai)

What is happening in the ranks of the king? The level is declining in a way that made the fans of the team feel great anxiety before the exciting and expected final with Al Ain on the title of His Highness the President’s Cup next Friday. Romanian Cosmin Olario, the coach of the team, refuses for the first time to confront the media, and the “king” gathers in The last 7 matches only 8 points out of 21 points, as the last match against Ittihad Kalba revealed many flaws.

Cosmin tried to give a number of players the opportunity in front of the “tigers” to regain confidence, whether from the senior players or the substitutes, but things were not in their place, as the great state of vibration appeared for goalkeeper Darwish Muhammad, and the recklessness of the attack, whether Djanini or Paco Alcacer, Where they missed many opportunities, amid many improper passes, in addition to the lack of a midfield that controls matters or gives the attackers the appropriate opportunities, as well as a defense that is confused in many times.

What happened to Sharjah in front of Ittihad Kalba is a serious warning bell. The 1-2 defeat of the “Tigers” is the first for the “King” in the last 7 matches that took place between the two teams at Sharjah Stadium in all tournaments, where Sharjah was able to win 5 matches and draw in one match. Not only that, but in the last 15 matches between the two teams in all tournaments, the “Tigers” managed to win twice, Sharjah 10 times, and tied 3 times.

It seems that Kuzmin saw that he was in a very difficult situation after the recent loss, so he refused to attend the traditional press conference after the match without giving any reasons, so speculation increased that the coach was dissatisfied with what was happening in the ranks of his team, such as the state of inaction on the part of some players and the performance of matches amid indifference that made the team He retreats from game to game.

And the last seven matches that Sharjah played, their results were as follows: losing from Al Jazira 2-3 in the 18th round, drawing with Al Wasl 1-1, defeating Al Bataeh 3-0, a negative draw with Al Wahda, beating Al Dhafra 1-0, and losing from Al Ain. 0-2 and from Ittihad Kalba 1-2.