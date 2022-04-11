Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- 8 out of 10 Mexicans were not interested in the mandate revocation exercise, that is the reality of what we lived yesterday. This democratic exercise did not excite the population, but the government and its party did,” said José Ramos.

the president of CoparmexLos Mochis delegation, mentioned that recurrent violations of the law by public officials could be seen.

“There is still a lot to do and learn from these democratic exercises. From the beginning we saw that there was a trap, because it was not an exercise requested by the citizens, but by the government itself, the constant was the manipulation of the laws, and the last straw was the signature of nearly 18,000 dead citizens who endorsed the consultation”.

He explained that the INE did its job, and that despite a large budget cut, it was able to successfully organize the consultation.

“If the citizens did not go out to vote, it was not the fault of the INE, there were more than 170 complaints of violations and the INE without flinching issued various precautionary measures in the face of these complaints.”

He stressed that with these figures a winner cannot be declared.

“We all lost as a society. We lost the opportunity for this mechanism to gain the trust of citizens and fulfill its function to evaluate government performance; we economically lost billions of pesos that could have been used to purchase medicines, chemotherapies or vaccines as necessary to save lives; we lost in terms of legality”.

He added that public servants who should be an example of respect and compliance with the law, were the first to violate it with proselytizing actions, with the use of public resources and even with the private use of public planes.

“What is worrying is the future. That this figure continues to suffer alterations in its nature and that the future rulers only work with a short-term vision, with a vision of only 4 years to arrive with a good evaluation to the revocation. That would deprive the country of stability and growth.