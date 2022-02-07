Taxis as a safer means of transport against the pandemic thanks to the relationship between tax and customer and the care for the safety and sanitation of taxis.

The Italians return to take the Taxi thanks also to the attention towards safety against Covid-19 by taxi drivers. This is one of the first indications that emerged from the annual survey commissioned byUnion of Representation of Italian Taxi Drivers – Uritaxi at the polling institute Lab21.01.

The opinion poll carried out through the administration of 1,500 interviews to users of the taxi service residing in 15 large Italian cities, highlights how, albeit still with lower usage volumes than in 2019, Italians return with confidence and satisfaction to using the taxi service in their own cities.

Among the main reasons for using the taxi service, it is not surprising to find the entry in the first position “doctor visits / health issues“(48.3%) followed by” work reasons “(26.7%) and” Going / back to / from railway station “(24.8%).

The “ride safety“, Also this element that suffers the Coronavirus pandemic effect, is the most important element for the interviewees (95.3%) followed as usual by the” cost of the ride “(93.3%) and the” speed of travel ” (92.4%). Analyzing the elements analyzed with regard to the satisfaction of taxi users, the “information on the service” (93.9%), the “comfort of the means of transport” (93.6%) and the speed of movement (89.9%).

The overall satisfaction level is therefore not surprising: 8 out of 10 users are very / fairly satisfied of the taxi service received, slightly increasing the level of satisfaction with respect to previous surveys, showing how, never as at this moment, the human relationship and personal dimension are decisive. The preparation by taxi drivers (72.4%) is a discriminating element in the formation of a positive judgment together with the safety and sanitation of vehicles (82.7%) and the social and solidarity initiatives implemented by the taxi sector to actively contribute to the fight against Covid-19 and at the same time concrete actions in favor of the weakest and most affected sections of the population (94.6%).

It is therefore not surprising that 27.3% of Italians consider the Taxi the safest means of transport in terms of protection from Covid-19, followed by high-speed trains (19.7%) and airplanes (18.7%) which play-force are affected by the crowding effect that often, even if only psychologically, it appears in the minds of respondents due to stations and airports.

“These are data that once again confirm the great work done by Italian taxi drivers, especially in this phase of the job crisis, which unfortunately persists strongly. This investigation shows that the Italian taxi must be defended and valued by the institutions, rather than dismantled in favor of multinationals and abusive”He comments Claudio Giudici National President Uritaxi.