Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A team of eight healthcare nurses at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi traveled to the United States on a six-week volunteer mission at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Ohio, to support the efforts of healthcare workers working on the first frontlines in combating the Covid virus pandemic. 19.

This step comes within the framework of joint cooperation between Cleveland Abu Dhabi and its counterpart in America, and an affirmation of the international confidence in the health sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the emirate demonstrated during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic its ability to deal with the pandemic, by enhancing the readiness of cadres and crews Medical.

Sue Behrens, head of nursing services at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, says: “Nurses had a fundamental role during the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing direct assistance and raising awareness among patients and all segments of society. Since the nursing force working at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was on the first lines of defense in providing medical care to severely injured patients, at the height of the pandemic, in the UAE, they acquired the necessary knowledge and the necessary skills required to meet the urgent need for more patients in the United States. And they are ready to support their counterparts whenever necessary, wherever they are. ”

Nehme Mahmoud, a nurse, who works on the neurological intensive care team at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, says that when she got the call one evening to volunteer in the United States, she wouldn’t think twice. “I became a nurse to help people in need, and to give back to society,” she says. Therefore, when I was informed that there is an opportunity to help my colleagues in the United States, I could not refuse. ”