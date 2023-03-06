Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for General Education Affairs, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, stated that after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the operational plan for the Generations Schools model, which includes 28 schools, we announce today the joining of 8 new schools for the next academic year to become Its total number is 18 schools. 10 new schools will be added in the academic year 2024-2025, thus completing the operational plan cycle.

She added, “We are continuing to diversify the paths of education and learning in our national educational system to keep pace with the aspirations of our wise leadership in this vital field, and to ensure the provision of advanced educational options for our students, based on quality first and foremost.”